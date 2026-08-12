Clearfield father accused of assaulting 14-year-old daughter over lost drug money

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 41-year-old father in Clearfield was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he assaulted his 14-year-old daughter and two of her friends over drug money that was allegedly stolen.

Jerad Dean Strickland, 41, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated child abuse, threat of violence, unlawful detention of a minor, endangerment of a child, and reckless child abuse.

Court documents reveal that on Wednesday, Clearfield police were called to Island View Park on reports of a child abuse incident. The victim stated that her father, Strickland, had just assaulted her.

When police contacted the victim, she explained that her friends were hanging out with her when her father offered to provide them money to buy marijuana. He allegedly gave the group $140 and after receiving the money the group contacted someone on social media to attempt the purchase.

However, the victim stated they were scammed out of the money and never received the drugs. That's when they returned home to explain to Strickland what happened.

Strickland had allegedly been drinking and became upset when told about the scam. The group told officers that Strickland yelled and lectured them for about an hour about being stupid and not knowing the correct way to buy drugs.

Eventually, Strickland calmed down and rolled the group of teens a joint for them to smoke.

The group left the home and went outside to skate. After a short time, they stated Strickland emerged from the home, still intoxicated, and began confronting them about the money lost.

Strickland allegedly pushed two of the male victims on the chest and stated he would punch them in the face. At this time, Strickland's daughter says she stepped in and was grabbed by the throat for about a minute.

Strickland allegedly held the victim down for some time before letting her go. One of the victims attempted to strike Strickland with a skateboard but Strickland threw the board away.

When police contacted Strickland at his residence, he was arrested and requested legal counsel.