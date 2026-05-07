Box Elder County data center project withdraws water rights application — for now

SALT LAKE CITY — The group behind a controversial data center in Box Elder County has filed a notice to withdraw its water rights application, but it intends to move forward with the project.

In a notice sent Wednesday to the Utah State Engineer, Bar H Ranch announced its application will "be stopped and the application be considered withdrawn."

Utah State Engineer Teresa Wilhelmsen's office confirmed to FOX 13 News that she had withdrawn the application.

County commissioner says he's received death threats over data center vote:

Box Elder County commissioner says he's received death threats over data center vote

It's expected that the company will resubmit its application at a later time.

"Bar H. Ranch intends to resubmit in a timely manner with additional supporting information and to further demonstrate the feasibility of the application. The applicant fully intends to move forward with the project and remain committed to working collaboratively through the process," the notice to the state engineer said.

In an interview with FOX 13 News, Wilhelmsen said more than 3,800 people paid $15 and submitted formal protests to the Utah State Engineer over a 1,900 acre-foot water rights application for the data center. Another 2,000 submitted letters of concern. Those would be reviewed as part of the application.

With it being withdrawn? They will not.

Environmental groups who oppose the data center believed this is a ploy by the data center to regroup and return.

"I think they'll be back," said Deeda Seed, a senior campaigner for the Center for Biological Diversity.

While this particular application was for only 1,900 acre-feet of water (roughly the amount a farm would use), it is expected celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary's project would use much more water than that. An analysis released Thursday by the environmental group Grow the Flow, also found the project would raise local temperatures in the Hansel Valley by as much as

5℉, and could raise nighttime temperatures by 8℉- 12℉.

Environmental groups and local residents have opposed the project over numerous issues, including ecological harms to the Great Salt Lake.

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