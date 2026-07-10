Box Elder County declares state of emergency over bird flu impacts

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Box Elder County has declared a state of emergency due to recent impacts of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, affecting dairy cattle.

According to the county, the declaration will support local dairy producers affected by the bird flu, which has caused "severe production loss" due to at least 50% of the county's dairy cows and nearly half of its dairy farms being impacted.

The state of emergency will allow Box Elder County to coordinate its resources to deal with HPAI, while working with state and federal agencies.

A sample from a dairy farm in the county first tested positive around June 25, forcing a required animal quarantine that may last up to 90 days to remove HPAI from infected herds.

Officials explain that bird flu is a "contagious viral

disease that primarily affects birds but can also affect certain mammals, including dairy cattle," and is likely to be introduced to dairy farms through contaminated bird feces.

Typically, death rates following cattle infections of HPAI are under 2 percent, although approximately 10% of afflicted cows fail to fully recuperate and return to previous levels of milk production.

The county shared that as of Thursday, there is no evidence that wild birds are the main source of cattle infections.

"The Box Elder County Commission recognizes the challenges this HPAI outbreak creates for local dairy producers and their families," a statement read. "This declaration reflects the County’s commitment to standing with local producers, supporting their response efforts, and working alongside state and federal partners to provide coordination, resources, and accurate information during this challenging time."