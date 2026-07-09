Teenager arrested after allegedly stealing pregnancy test, leading officers on chase

PAYSON, Utah — An 18-year-old is facing several charges after police say he stole a pregnancy test from a Walgreens in Payson and led authorities on a chase that reached 110 miles per hour on I-15.

Jose Garcia was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of retail theft, failure to stop at the command of police, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment, among others.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Garcia and an unnamed woman entered a Walgreens in Paryson and allegedly took and concealed a pregnancy test with a security tag before purchasing a drink and leaving with the test unpaid for.

Payson City police attempted a traffic stop on the pair, who were driving a white Nissan Altima without a license plate. However, they failed to stop and continued fleeing from the police.

At 6:58 p.m., dispatchers issued an attempt to locate for the Altima that had fled from officials.

Around 7:16 p.m., the Nissan was spotted by Utah Highway Patrol troopers on northbound I-15. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated and fled.

During the pursuit, troopers noted that their front radar clocked the Nissan going 110 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, made frequent lane changes, nearly struck several vehicles, and aggressively braked in front of the pursuing officer.

At the University Parkway exit, troopers say Garcia attempted to take the exit after passing the exit lanes. The vehicle went through the gore area of the interstate's exit, lost control, and skidded back off the road, striking trees and bushes.

Following the crash, Garcia was arrested, and the female passenger was treated for injuries at the scene.