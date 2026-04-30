Brigham City man reported missing for over a month, police say

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City police are asking for the public's help in locating a 69-year-old man they say is at risk of medical conditions and has been missing for more than a month.

Roger Leatham was reported missing by his nephew on Thursday.

According to police, Leatham hasn't been seen or heard from since late March, when he was evicted from his home. He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions, including Crohn's disease and depression. Family doesn't believe he has the medications he needs.

Leatham was last seen leaving his home in Brigham City in a gold 2009 Nissan Altima with the license plate F435EJ.

Roger Leatham is a 5'8" white man weighing approximately 300 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in the Brigham City area, but his vehicle has been spotted in Salt Lake City on State Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weber Dispatch Center at 801-395-8221.