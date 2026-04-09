Former Box Elder County judge charged with child sex crimes may change plea

OGDEN, Utah — The former Box Elder County judge charged with multiple child sex crimes may ask to reverse the not guilty plea he entered nearly a year ago.

Kevin Christensen is expected to appear in an Ogden courtroom on Thursday afternoon for a change of plea hearing.

In July, the 65-year-old Christensen pleaded not guilty to the nine charges against him after his arrest following an investigation that allegedly showed he had distributed and received child sex abuse material online.

Christensen was charged with 3 counts of Enticing a Minor, 3 counts of Attempted Exploitation of a Minor, 2 counts of Dealing in Material Harmful to a Minor, and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Box Elder judge and fire chief shared child porn, fantasies of molestation with each other:

Box Elder judge and fire chief

During its investigation of the former judge, the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force recovered a chat from Christensen's online account in which he believed he was speaking with a 13-year-old girl and engaged in sexually graphic conversation, and also sent a video of an adult male performing a sexual act.

Christensen was arrested at around the same time as former Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen, who was charged with similar crimes. Both men allegedly shared child pornography and discussed fantasies of abusing children together, while also engaging in a sexual relationship.