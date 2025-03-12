New charges: Box Elder judge & fire chief shared child porn, fantasies of molestation with each other

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — After two public servants in Box Elder County were charged with offenses involving child sexual abuse, new findings show that the pair had a sexual relationship with one another, shared child pornography, and discussed fantasies of abusing children together.

Both men were charged earlier this year. First, Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen was accused of possessing and sharing child porn. Then Box Elder County Judge Kevin Robert Christensen was charged with similar offenses.

In a search warrant filed by FBI agents investigating Hansen's case, they said they learned that Hansen was often sharing child porn with other users online and discussing twisted fantasies. According to the report, they learned that one of the people Hansen was chatting online with was Christensen.

Investigators also learned from the chats that Hansen and Christensen had met up in real life and engaged in sexual acts. They also allegedly discussed fantasies of sexually abusing children together.

They also discovered that when Hansen was arrested, law enforcement had requested that he be held without bail — but Christensen denied the request and allowed Hansen to be released.

A warrant was issued for Hansen's re-arrest; it's not yet known whether he is in custody.