Former Box Elder County judge to be sentenced after pleading guilty to child sex crimes

OGDEN, Utah — The former Box Elder County judge who pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple child sex crimes is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Kevin Christensen will appear at his sentencing hearing in Ogden, over two months after he accepted a plea deal to one charge of Enticing a Minor Using the Internet and two charges of Dealing in Materials Harmful to a Minor.

All the charges are third-degree felonies, and the change in plea came nearly a full year after Christensen was originally charged with 8 crimes, to which he pleaded not guilty in July 2025.

The plea deal allowed for some of the charges against Christensen to be dropped. As part of the plea agreement, Christensen will serve his sentences concurrently.

The 65-year-old Christensen was arrested following an investigation that allegedly showed he had distributed and received child sex abuse material online.

Box Elder judge and fire chief shared child porn, fantasies of molestation with each other:

Box Elder judge and fire chief

During its investigation, the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force recovered a chat from Christensen's online account in which he believed he was speaking with a 13-year-old girl and engaged in sexually graphic conversation, and also sent a video of an adult male performing a sexual act.

Christensen was arrested at around the same time as former Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen, who was charged with similar crimes. Both men allegedly shared child pornography and discussed fantasies of abusing children together, while also engaging in a sexual relationship.