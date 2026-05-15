Here’s how much Box Elder County owes lawyers who helped with ‘furious negotiations’ over massive data center

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — After Box Elder County’s three commissioners were handed details of a massive data center and energy proposal at the “last hour,” they brought in outside attorneys to help navigate the high-stakes deal.

The county hired the Salt Lake City firm Smith Hartvigsen PLLC to assist with negotiations surrounding the project, commissioners said at an April 27 meeting.

The project, dubbed Stratos by the Military Installation Development Authority, is planned as a sprawling “hyperscale” data center development that at full buildout would span roughly 40,000 acres in Hansel Valley, north of the Great Salt Lake. Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary is leading the development.

Much of the legal work centered on drafting and revising the interlocal agreement between Box Elder County and MIDA — the document governing how the project area would be structured and how incentives and authority would be shared. The commission unanimously approved the agreement and the project area tied to the development at a May 4 meeting.

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