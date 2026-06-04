O'Leary agrees to reduce Stratos Project data center footprint by half

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The developers behind the proposed Box Elder County data center, which has stirred debate and backlash for over a month, have agreed to cut the size of the facility by half.

In a letter addressed to Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, project chairman Kevin O'Leary said he will remove 19,430 acres from the data center's original footprint, which spanned 40,000 acres.

O'Leary's agreement comes after Adams called last week for the proposed facility to be shrunk by 75 percent. Adams' office told FOX 13 News that he is still reviewing the letter and will have a response later in the day.

The letter claims the adjustment will remove acres to the south of the data center "in recognition of the Locomotive Springs Waterfowl Management Area," a bird habitat overseen by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. O'Leary called the habitat "critical to the north shore of the Great Salt Lake, whose spring flows have declined significantly over recent decades."

O'Leary added that his O'Leary Digital developers will also remove a 620-acre parcel in the northeast portion of the plan.

County commissioners had two meetings about Stratos data center before public was told:

Commissioners had 2 meetings about Stratos data center before public was told

While agreeing to decrease the size of his proposal, O'Leary's letter claimed that the outcry over the Stratos Project "has been based on incorrect assumptions and facts about land use, water use, heat dispursion (sic), air quality, and project timeline that does not reflect reality."

O'Leary said that his company has yet to break ground on the project or obtain the permits to do so, and continued to blame false statements as a reason for the outcry over the data center.

"We welcome the chance to work with your office and all relevant state agencies and elected officials to ensure the public has access to accurate information," he wrote to Adams, "which is the most effective antidote to misinformation."

Despite his accusations of false information in his letter, O'Leary did not share how he would calm any concerns over the project.

