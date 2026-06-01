Search underway for missing man at Willard Bay

WILLARD, Utah — Law enforcement and volunteers are searching for a man who went missing while recreating on Willard Bay Reservoir Sunday evening.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said the man in his 20s was reported missing around 5:15 p.m. He was last seen riding a WaveRunner-style personal watercraft.

The DNR's Law Enforcement Division, Willard City Police, along with Box Elder and Weber county search and rescue teams, are searching the water for the missing man.

"As summer arrives, numerous Utahns are preparing for outdoor adventures with their family and friends. The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division encourages everyone to practice responsible recreation," the DNR wrote in a social media post. "While enjoying your outdoor activities, always travel with a partner, ensure life jackets and helmets are worn, and share your itinerary and anticipated return with others. Checking environmental and water conditions is vital."

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