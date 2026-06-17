Three pets die in an accidental Brigham City trailer fire

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — No people were hurt after a trailer caught fire in Brigham City on Tuesday, although officials said three of the family's pets died in the fire.

The trailer in the 400 block of Main Street was fully engulfed in flames by the time the Brigham City Fire Department arrived on the scene at 7:10 p.m., and the fire was spreading to another trailer and a car in the area.

Downed power lines also made the response more difficult.

Witnesses told crews there may have been people inside the trailer, so they swept the home and found no one inside before battling the fire.

Brigham City Fire Department

Later in the evening, two dogs and a cat were found dead inside the trailer.

One of the trailers is considered a total loss, while the second trailer and car were also damaged in what investigators believe was an accidental fire.