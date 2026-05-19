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Timeline spotlights twists, turns of controversial Box Elder County data center project

Timeline spotlights twists, turns of controversial Box Elder County data center project
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BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Box Elder County residents and other Utahns concerned about a proposed 40,000-acre data center have found themselves facing a wall of resistance, built well before the Stratos project came into public view.

Below is a timeline of public statements and meetings related to the proposal:

  • MARCH 25 — Box Elder County commissioners say they learned of the project when the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) told them about it. MIDA is a public committee composed of 8 men, all legislators, state officials, or lobbyists appointed by the governor and state House and Senate Republicans.
  • APRIL 22 — The county commissioners held their first public meeting addressing the proposal.
  • APRIL 24 — MIDA heard from the developer, Canadian investor and reality television star, Kevin O'Leary, on a video link in a public meeting.
  • MAY 4 — The county commission approved an inter-local agreement with a green light for MIDA to move the project forward.

Since the commission and MIDA agreed, protests have not stopped, and O'Leary has been on the offensive on national TV and social media with personal attacks on Utahns opposed to the project.

Both the Box Elder County Commission and the governor have posted frequently asked questions or fact pages online that are entirely supportive of the project, while saying the development will occur over years with plenty of time to address concerns.

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