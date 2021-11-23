Brian Laundrie's death ruled suicide, attorney says

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A family attorney announced Tuesday that Brian Laundrie died by suicide.

After a month-long search, Laundrie's body was found Oct. 20 in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie following the death of Gabby Petito.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," wrote Steven Bertolino.

Laundrie was only named as a person of interest in Petito's death, with the warrant having been issued for violation of the federal statute "use of unauthorized access devices."

Petito