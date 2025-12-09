Brigham City seniors won't be forgotten during the holidays thanks to this 'Secret Santa'

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A Brigham City woman is taking the time to make the holidays a little brighter for those who might need a little extra love.



"You know when you're little, and you gave your mom and dad a Christmas card? I thought, wouldn't they like a homemade card from some kids in the community? So I got kids in the elementary school to help out," shared Rachel Hess.



It's all about putting a smile on someone's face this holiday season.



"People forget about the elderly, and I definitely wanted to be part of giving back to the community. And this was it," she said.



Rachel has nothing to complain about in her life, so she is making sure to focus on others, especially those in the senior community.

“I got married this year, have a dream house, dream husband, everything is a dream. What can I do to give back?" she asked. "And this was the perfect year to do it."

'Silent Santa' event creates magical moments for families:

Now, Hess is packing Christmas gifts for people she doesn't even know.



“194 senior citizens altogether will have some sort of Christmas in Brigham City," Hess explained.



Hess is collecting donations from the community for seniors and people in long-term care facilities. Donations even came from people who don't have much themselves, but want to help.



"They wrote a note and were like, 'I only bought a pair of ChapStick, this is the only thing I could afford, but I wanted to be a part of it, thank you so much for doing what you're doing,' and that just gave me all the motivation to push even further," shared Hess.



Rachel is still trying to collect more items, like blankets and pajamas, by December 19, before she drops the presents off to those receiving unexpected cheer.

Amber Sleight works at Monument in Brigham City, one of the facilities where Rachel will be dropping off the gift bags. She says the gifts make a big difference for the patients, especially for those who don't have no contact with their families.

"Not every day is sunshine and rainbows working in long-term care," said Sleight. "So if you can break through and get someone to smile, or say a positive thing, sometimes that's even rough for them. Just to see that pure joy and their gratefulness, that makes me feel grateful and happy."



All the work and effort is to ensure everyone has a happy holiday.



“Hopefully next year I'll get more organized," Hess said, "instead of doing what I'm doing now in my front living room."



Anyone looking to help Rachel share some festive love with Utah seniors can CLICK HERE to see her Amazon wishlist.