DHS responds after 22-year-old is detained by ICE while heading to work

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man detained by ICE while heading to work remains in custody as federal officials respond to questions about his case and his family continues pushing for his release.

Lisandro Pacheco was arrested by ICE on April 29, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. His attorney, Adam Crayk, says Pacheco was headed to a new job in Park City when he was detained.

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DHS said Pacheco admitted to being in the country illegally from Mexico after entering the United States at an unknown time. The agency said he will remain in custody pending immigration proceedings and receive full due process.

Crayk says Pacheco has lived in the United States since he was one year old. He says Pacheco’s only known offense is one traffic-related citation.

Crayk also pointed to the broader challenge facing some people brought to the United States as children. DACA, a federal policy created for some immigrants brought to the country as children, is currently not being processed for new applicants because of court orders, though renewals for existing recipients continue.

The case drew attention Thursday when nearly 60 people gathered in support of Pacheco. Supporters described him as a son, boyfriend and hard worker whose family is now fighting to bring him home.

That gathering also came with another layer of confusion: Pacheco’s family believed he was about to become the first in his family to graduate from college. They shared a picture of his cap and gown sitting in his closet.

The University of Utah told FOX 13 News that Pacheco was not on its list of students scheduled to graduate.

“He called from jail in Wyoming, bawling his eyes out saying, ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry, I’m not gonna graduate because I ran out of money,'” Crayk said.

Crayk said Pacheco was responding to pressure privately.

“There’s this situation to say, 'Well, I can’t let everybody down, right?'" Crayk said.

Pacheco’s girlfriend, Britany Xiques, said that pressure reflects the role Pacheco has long played in the lives of the people around him.

“He’s everyone’s safety net,” Xiques said. “You could text him late at night, ‘Hey, I need you,’ and he would be there.”

Pacheco’s first immigration court date is scheduled for May 19 in West Valley City.