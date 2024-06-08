Bryce Canyon park ranger dies after tripping, hitting head

BRYCE, Utah — A park ranger died after he tripped and fell while working Friday night at Bryce Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service said Ranger Tom Lorig was helping with Bryce Canyon's annual astronomy festival around 11:30 p.m. when the accident happened. He was directing a visitor to a shuttle bus when he fell and hit his head on a large rock.

The visitor found Lorig unresponsive, officials said, then flagged down a law enforcement ranger. Other rangers, local paramedics, and even "medically-trained bystanders" worked together to attempt life-saving measures, but they were unable to revive him.

"Tom was a dedicated public servant, and his loss will be felt by the many who knew him across the National Park Service," an announcement from the NPS read.

Lorig, age 78, was a park ranger for 10 years. He worked at 15 different NPS sites, including four in Utah: Bryce Canyon, Zion, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and Dinosaur National Monument. He previously worked as a registered nurse in the Seattle area for 40 years.

Bryce Canyon Superintendent Jim Ireland said Lorig was an "interpretive park ranger" at the park.

“As our community processes and grieves this terrible loss, we extend our deepest condolences to all of Ranger Lorig’s family and friends," Ireland said in a statement Saturday. "We also want to express gratitude to the National Park Service and Garfield County emergency services staff who responded as well as to the bystanders who assisted NPS first responders.”