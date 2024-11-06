Watch Now
BYU ranked 9th in first College Football Playoff rankings of season

Spenser Heaps/AP
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff runs the ball ahead of Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)
PROVO, Utah — BYU finds itself firmly in the mix to play for the national championship with the Cougars slotted ninth in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

While BYU was also ranked 9th in the most recent AP poll released Sunday, the release of the CFP rankings Tuesday confirmed the 8-0 Cougars are serious title contenders.

If the Cougars go on to win the Big 12 Conference, they will be virtually guaranteed a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff that begins this season.

BYU is set to face off against Utah in the "Holy War" rivalry game Saturday night after Rice-Eccles Stadium.

