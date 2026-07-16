Former elementary teacher arrested following exposing himself to minors at swimming pool

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A former Garland teacher who was previously fired after he allegedly sexually abused two students has been arrested for exposing himself to multiple people, including children, at a Cache County swimming pool, police said.

Patrick Alan Green, 63, was arrested Wednesday by the Cache County Sheriff's Office on 8 counts of lewdness towards a child and one count of lewdness with an adult victim. Green allegedly exposed himself to multiple individuals at a swimming pool.

Detectives identified a history and pattern of "concerning behaviors," and are currently seeking additional information from the public to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Green was arrested in 2022, and his employment as a teacher at Garland Elementary School was terminated for allegedly sexually abusing two female students.

Anyone who has had any encounters with Green that may result in criminal charges, or who possesses any additional information regarding these incidents, is asked to contact the Cache County Sheriff's Office immediately at 435-755-1000.