Midvale house fire remains under investigation; no injuries reported

MIDVALE, Utah — A house fire in Midvale is under investigation after it took crews nearly an hour to battle the flames on Thursday.

At approximately 3 p.m., Unified Fire responded to the call of a fire at 7500 S. Birch Street and found the house fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire took about 50 minutes to put out, and the house suffered what Unified Fire called significant damage.

It's not yet known what started the fire.