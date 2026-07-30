No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Utah — Nobody was injured following a small plane having to make an emergency landing just West of Smithfield on Thursday. Officials with the Logan Cache Airport called the landing "impressive."

According to the manager of the Logan Cache Airport, Bob Low, at around 8:30 a.m. they were called by the Utah State University flight school to inform them of a plane incident. Initially, first responders were told that the aircraft had went down at the airport.

However, a short time later, they learned that the plane had made the emergency landing near the airport. Neither of the two people on board were injured.

So, Low at the airport called USU's flight school back and had other aircraft orbit the area to search for the plane. Those planes then sent images of the plane to first responders and helped narrow down the search.

"We were able to identify it because of the picture that we had received from the USU Flight school that showed this color of vegetation that had bales baled in it," Low explained.

"That was basically my involvement was to help the fire department find their way here, just relay information between the flight school and the updated information that they were getting from the pilots in the air back to the fire department so they could make the correct turns to to arrive here safely."

Low commended the pilot for the landing, saying, "This pilot did a great job as a as a retired helicopter pilot myself, having been in the industry for 17 years and having had some experience with with emergencies, this pilot was able to quickly assess where to go."

The Cache County Sheriff's Office says they are working now to load the plane onto a trailer and have it moved from the field.

What caused the plane to have to make the emergency landing is under investigation.