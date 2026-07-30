Former Emery County School District employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A now-former employee of the Emery County School District faces more than 20 charges, including forcible sexual abuse and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, after officials said he sexually abused a minor over several years.

Luke Ammaron Prince, 37, was arrested on July 22 and is being held without bail for the alleged incidents that happened between 2019 and 2022.

Court documents submitted by the Woods Cross Police Department reveal that the female victim, who was 8 years old at the time, told police that Prince had forced her to touch him and, several times, view pornography when the two were together.

Prince allegedly admitted to detectives that he had the victim touch him, and that he had touched her.

According to police, Prince had previously been placed under a safety plan meant to keep him away from the girl.

The school district had employed Prince as a substitute teacher and special education teacher through the end of the 2025-26 school year. His employment was terminated on July 27, days following his arrest.