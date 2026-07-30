Richins motion to disqualify judge, receive new trial denied

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A motion filed by Kouri Richins to disqualify the judge in her recently completed murder trial and receive a new trial has been denied.

Richins was convicted in March and later sentenced to life in prison for the poisoning death of her husband, Eric.

In the motion filed on July 1 to disqualify Judge Richard Mrazik, Richins and her defense team argued numerous points, including a claim that Mrazik was biased, as well as being "impatient, critical, hostile, disparaging and condescending toward defense counsel, and in contrast was friendly and helpful to the prosecution."

Mrazik himself did not grant the motion, and instead requested that Judge Kara Pettit review the request.

In her order denying the motion, Judge Pettit said Richins' defense never submitted sufficient facts that Mrazik displayed bias or prejudice, or showed "conduct reflecting a deep-seated antagonism toward defense, nor favoritism toward the prosecution, to warrant disqualification."

Pettit added that even if Mrazik had shown conduct that displayed anger or frustration towards the defense team, that it is not grounds for disqualification.