'Tragic, horrible;' Community reeling after 5 killed in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident

RICHMOND, Utah — A Cache Valley community remains in mourning after five people were found dead inside a Richmond home in what investigators believe was an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide levels inside the home in the 300 block of Main Street were so high Saturday afternoon that emergency crews had to wait a few hours before they could safely enter.

“Tragic, horrible,” said Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen.

The victims were a 43-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. Authorities have not officially released the victims’ identities as of Monday.

Five found dead after possible carbon monoxide exposure at Richmond apartment:

Five found dead after possible carbon monoxide exposure at Richmond apartment

A GoFundMe page was established by a woman who said she lost her father and two siblings in the tragedy, and described them as her "everything."

The deaths have left the community reeling, including students at North Cache Middle School who wore blue Monday in tribute to their classmates who died. Students at a nearby high school also reportedly dressed in blue to show their support.

The Cache County School District shared how it was deeply heartbroken by the deaths of three of its students. Counseling services were being made available to students and staff at affected schools.

Community members also expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

One Logan resident said the incident was frightening and raised questions about whether others in the community should be concerned. She also expressed sympathy for the families affected by the tragedy.

According to Jensen, an investigation so far indicates the deaths appear to have been accidental and caused by carbon monoxide, but investigators are continuing to work to determine exactly what happened. Jensen added that the family's vehicle was taken and will be thoroughly tested.