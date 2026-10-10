Five found dead after possible carbon monoxide exposure at Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Utah — Officials are investigating an incident that left 5 people dead and another in the hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure inside a Richmond apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to an emergency at a tri-plex apartment complex in Richmond. Upon arrival, carbon monoxide alarms had already been sounding "for an extended period."

A neighbor located an adult male in the garage who appeared to be deceased. Inside, officials found four additional deceased victims:

43-year-old male

16-year-old male

12-year-old female

11-year-old male

5-year-old female

One adult male from an adjoining apartment was transported by ambulance to the hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

The incident remains under investigation.