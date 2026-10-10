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Five found dead after possible carbon monoxide exposure at Richmond apartment

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RICHMOND, Utah — Officials are investigating an incident that left 5 people dead and another in the hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure inside a Richmond apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to an emergency at a tri-plex apartment complex in Richmond. Upon arrival, carbon monoxide alarms had already been sounding "for an extended period."

A neighbor located an adult male in the garage who appeared to be deceased. Inside, officials found four additional deceased victims:

  • 43-year-old male
  • 16-year-old male
  • 12-year-old female
  • 11-year-old male
  • 5-year-old female

One adult male from an adjoining apartment was transported by ambulance to the hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

The incident remains under investigation.

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