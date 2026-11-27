CEDAR CITY, Utah — They're a one-of-a-kind, handmade with care. Covered in patriotic color that you can carry with you in the cold. In a world of mass production and AI, quilts created to celebrate America 250 take time.

"It's homemade. It's made by hand," said quilter Sandi Crabtree.

"I want a legacy something. I want something that's going to carry on beyond this time," said Cedar City Council Member Scott Phillips.

The idea was to honor and celebrate America 250, and it turned into a tall task for the Cedar City Quilt Guild.

"For all the babies born in 2026 at our hospital," said Liz Jacomb with the quilt guild. "At the time I thought, okay two or three hundred babies born.

"The hospital's projecting 900."

"I got back to Liz and after she got off the floor," laughed Phillips. "She said, 'alright, I think we can do it.'"

And so they did, and are still, crafting unique America 250 quilts as a precious gift to wrap around another.

"That's one of the missions of our guild to continue this to the next generation," Crabtree said.

The hospitals prenatal projections enlisted quilters from beyond southern Utah.

"Two groups in Las Vegas who've been working on it. We have a group in Mesquite, a group in Arizona. All over Utah. I've received a couple from California," Jacomb explained.

Made in the USA, sort of, in a bit of historic humorous irony that might make the Founding Fathers furrow their brows... the origin of those labels?

"I got online and ordered the labels and went back to print the receipt and I realized they're coming from London, England. I thought 'Oh dear, I hope that won't be a problem,'" Jacomb explained with a smile.

But the quilters craft on amid the southern Utah baby boom; their handmade mission undeterred because they know the future is on the receiving end.

"They're just so so very excited to get them," Jacomb said.

Maybe because in addition to the red, white and blue, there's something extra in each one of these quilts.

"The reasons these things work. Is because of love," Phillips said. "Love carries you through the whole situation."