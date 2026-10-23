Boil Water Order issued for parts of Cedar City after E. coli bacteria detection

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Boil Water Order has been issued for an area of Cedar City after coliform and E. coli bacteria were detected.

The order is in effect from 200 South to Cedar Knolls.

Cedar City Map shows the boundaries of Boil Water Order issued in Cedar City on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The city is in the process of chlorinating and flushing the water system and is looking for possible cross-contamination issues from "illegal secondary water hookups."

According to a notice posted by the city, E. coli bacteria was originally detected on Tuesday in a sample taken from an outside hose bib at 546 South 450 West. Samples taken the following day at the source and others nearby came back negative; however, one source tested positive for total coliform.

Five other water samples taken near the city's Quichpa well on Tuesday came back negative for both E. coli and coliform.

On Friday, ten additional samples were taken, with testing results expected Saturday.

Residents should not drink water from public systems in the area under the order until first boiling it for one minute.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice," the city said. "Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

The presence of E. coli can indicate that water has been contaminated with human or animal waste. Symptoms of infection include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches.