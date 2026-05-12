Missing St. George mom poses possible danger to her 6-year-old son, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are asking Utahns to keep an eye out for a mom and son who they say are missing and in danger.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said 34-year-old Mersadee Ann Jacobs left her home in St. George Monday night around 10:15 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

St. George Police

Officials say Jacobs took her son with her, and although she has full custody, they believe she could be a danger to herself and her child.

The DPS says Jacobs recently relapsed on drugs and is experiencing hallucinations. She also suffers from depression, and her mother said she has undiagnosed schizophrenia. According to the "Endangered Missing Advisory" released Tuesday afternoon, Jacobs recently said she doesn't want to live and in the past has said she'd take her children with her if she dies.

Police believe Jacobs is driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Utah license plate number T75 0UB. She's described as a white female, 5'3", and 125 pounds.

Her son, 6-year-old Matteo Thomas, is four feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. The DPS added that he is high-functioning autistic but requires medication.

Anyone who sees either of them, or their car, is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference case number 26P013421.

Utah DPS Missing & Endangered child Matteo Thomas