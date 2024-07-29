Celebrity chef Bobby Flay bringing burger restaurants to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his unique take on one of America's favorite foods to Utah.

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay is set to open 9 new locations across Utah after an agreement was recently reached.

Known for his many restaurants and television shows, Flay co-founded the Bobby's Burgers franchise which claims to create an "unbeatable burger experience." Eight locations are already open, including three in nearby Las Vegas.

The exact locations of the Utah restaurants has yet to be announced, but the first store is expected to be open before the end of 2024.

“Bringing Bobby’s Burgers to Utah is a significant milestone for us as we continue expanding our footprint,” said Flay.

The restaurant's menu features handcrafted burgers, along with fries, onion rings and milkshakes.