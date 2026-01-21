78-year-old dies following Delta accident involving truck

DELTA, Utah — A 78-year-old man was killed Tuesday after police say he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in Delta.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. as the man was pushing a wheeled walker across Main Street. The victim had almost made it to the opposite white line when he was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup, throwing the man into the adjacent parking lane, according to investigators.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries nearly 90 minutes later.

The driver of the Dodge remained on the scene of the accident and cooperated with the police investigation.