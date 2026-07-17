Beaver County residents set up thousands of sandbags ahead of flashfloods

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A massive community effort is underway as volunteers and Beaver County crews distribute thousands of sandbags to protect homes from the potential path of floodwaters.

After the Cottonwood Fires, residents have been waiting for weeks for relief to come in the form of rain, though officials now warn it may come all at once with an increased risk of flooding and debris flow.

Emergency Service Director Les Whitney believes that the fire has left plenty of debris to bring trouble for residents.

"We got a lot of water. We're bringing debris with it, so tree branches, tree limbs, logs, lots of different size firewood, and that's all in the creeks. We're worried about that plugging up our bridges and stuff, so we have heavy equipment and excavators located in strategic places so that we can keep those bridges open," said Whitney.

An estimated 140 homes and condominiums were spared from the flames, but remain in the paths of floodwaters.

Residents can also pick up sandbags at the Beaver County Sheriff's Office or at the Beaver County Rodeo Fairgrounds.