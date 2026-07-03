Cedar City man dead after being struck by a vehicle in parking lot

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a Cedar City parking lot. The driver of the involved vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

At 12:10 p.m., Cedar City Police Department Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Smith's parking lot.

Upon arrival with emergency medical personnel, aid was rendered for the male, in his 70s, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at 435-586-2955.