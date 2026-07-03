How will local businesses recover after the Cottonwood Fire?

BEAVER, Utah — While firefighters have been hard at work fighting what's been called the state's "most destructive fire in history", what will be left after the final embers have been put out?

For Tucker High Adventure Tours co-owner Lane Tucker, it's been a quiet day to catch up on some repairs.

Along with his father and brother, they offer backcountry skiing, rock climbing, backpacking trips and more.

Or they normally would before things came to a sudden halt after losing five of the nine condos they own to the Cottonwood Fire.

Several trip offerings have been cancelled as well, along with the popular local races like the "Crusher in the Tushar". He estimates they'll lose between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000 in revenue.

Despite the overwhelming uncertainty, Tucker is hopeful they can breathe new life into exploring these mountains once again.

“Some of those really thick tree stands and stuff…if the soil holds and if the snow comes in and holds well - there’s going to be some really sweet skiing," he said. “If we just forget about it and it’s, ‘oh, that place got burned. It’s not going to be anything,’ - you’re going to be missing out.”

Businesses he's worked with throughout the years have also been feeling the impact, Eagle Point in particular.