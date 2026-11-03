Delta family dealing with 'profound pain' after parents murdered

DELTA, Utah — The family of a Delta couple who were allegedly stabbed to death by their son shared how they are dealing with "profound pain" since the weekend incident.

Neal and Patricia Riding were found stabbed at their home on Halloween night. The couple's son, Rett Mikel Riding, was officially charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated murder.

In a message posted by the Millard County Sheriff's Office, the Rich/Riding family asked for privacy as they "navigate this tragic and deeply painful event in our lives."

"We recognize that this situation may bring a range of emotions and opinions," the family wrote. "However, we ask that you please consider the profound pain our family is experiencing before making comments, sharing speculation, or expressing hurtful or insensitive remarks.

"Words can cause additional harm to those who are already enduring an unimaginable amount of grief."

Millard County Sheriff Steve O'Camb holds briefing on Delta murders in video below:

Millard County Sheriff statement on Delta murder

Police were called to the Delta home in the 100 block of South 400 West just before 11 p.m. Saturday after Patricia called 911 to say her son "was being erratic" and had attempted to take her and her husband hostage inside a shed in the backyard of the home.

Patricia was able to escape and call 911, and during the call was heard yelling, "He's coming!"

When police arrived at the home, an officer discovered the 26-year-old Riding in the driveway with blood on his hands and pants. The deputy then found Neal lying on the porch with a knife wound, and others discovered Patricia with a knife wound to the chest inside the home.

Both victims were declared dead on the scene.

According to the arrest report, a family member had received a message from Patricia on Friday saying, "Rett was beginning to be very erratic and mentioned being scared."

Rett, who lived at the home with his parents, was also charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and remains jailed.

In their note, the family asked for space to grieve and process what occurred.

"We encourage everyone to remember the good, cherish the positive memories, and show respect for the family during this incredibly difficult time."