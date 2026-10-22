SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Early voting in Utah is underway.

Leading up to the midterm elections, the United States Department of Justice has demanded states hand over their voter rolls to prevent potential fraud.

That included a lawsuit filed against Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, who refused the request.

RELATED: Henderson will go 'as far as I need to' defending Utah voters' private info

Federal courts have struck down the requests, so the DOJ has since threatened state officials with criminal charges if they knowingly allow ineligible voters to cast ballots.

—DOJ deploying election monitors to Utah—

DOJ deploying election monitors to Utah

With that the DOJ is vowing to deploy election monitors throughout the country.

MORE: Records show ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters

On Thursday Henderson alerted voters that DOJ monitors were headed this way.

"I’ve been notified that DOJ is sending election monitors to Utah," Henderson said on social media. "No indication of where or how many."

According to Henderson, the monitors will not be wearing badges and/or name tags. They also won't be armed, she said.

Henderson added that poll workers will be told who the monitors are, while insuring they won't be speaking and/or approaching voters.

"They’re not allowed to interfere in any way," Henderson wrote.

Earlier this week Henderson was the intended target of a suspicious piece of mail containing white powder. The local postal inspector intercepted the package and forwarded it to the FBI.

Early voting in Utah began on October 20. The deadline to register to vote is October 23.

For all election and voting information, click here.

