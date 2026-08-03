Eagle Point Resort cancels upcoming season due to wildfire damage

BEAVER, Utah — After suffering extensive wildfire damage this summer, the Eagle Point Resort outside Beaver announced it will not operate during the upcoming season.

Last month's Cottonwood Fire destroyed 105 condominiums and 40 cabins at the resort, as well as the Canyonside Lodge. The fire also damaged ski lift infrastructure and approximately 300 acres of ski terrain used by Eagle Point.

"Significant recovery work" remains, according to the resort's announcement on Monday.

"This is not the news we wanted to share, and we know it will be disappointing for our guests, homeowners, passholders, and the entire Beaver County community," said resort owner Shane Gadbaw.

In addition, flooding from monsoonal rains following the wildfire has limited access to the resort, which is slowing repairs and recovery efforts.

Eagle Point will offer full refunds to those who have already purchased season passes or offer transfers to next season.

"The road ahead won't be easy," added Gadbaw, "but we remain committed to the future of this community and this mountain."