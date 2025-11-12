Gunnison students give thanks to military veterans during emotional ceremony

GUNNISON, Utah — Across Utah and the nation, Veterans Day is a time to pause, reflect, and say thank you. That’s exactly what they were doing in Gunnison at a special ceremony put on by third graders for local veterans in the community.

The special program teaches children about history and the nation’s military, and also helps connect them to veterans in their own families.

"They work really hard and it’s really exciting for them," said McKinlee Jensen, a third-grade teacher at Gunnison Valley Elementary.

Jensen added that the program is a favorite time of the year, one that includes patriotic songs and tributes from the students who invite local veterans to attend, many of whom stood during Tuesday’s performances as their branch song or hymn was featured.

Veterans honored one song at a time at Syracuse school:

Veterans honored one song at a time at Syracuse school

Some of the veterans who attended shared how they got caught up in surprising emotions during the program.

"It’s a tearjerker. it really is," said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Darwin Ogden. "I’m so grateful that they have the opportunity to learn about the freedoms we have and why we have those freedoms."

Ogden served in Vietnam and was thankful for the time and effort put in by the students.

U.S. Army veteran Dave Elmer served from 1964-1966, and made the drive from St. George to see his great-grandson take part and honor him and his fellow veterans.

"Most of [the students] have no idea what happened during the wars and what their parents and grandparents went through so they could have the freedoms they have now," explained Ogden.

The honored military veterans shook hands and handed out hugs to so many of the kids who thanked the men and women for their service. Ogden shared how proud he was to see the gratitude for the country’s military and grateful he is to live in a community that honors that.

"There’s not enough of it going around," he said.