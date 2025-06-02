Historic pioneer cabin transforms into Gunnison's first museum after community preservation effort

GUNNISON, Utah — A humble pioneer cabin built in 1891 has been transformed into Gunnison's first museum, preserving local history for future generations.

The Johnson Cabin, constructed by Swedish immigrants who settled in the Gunnison Valley, now stands as a testament to the area's pioneer heritage.

Located in Gunnison City Park on Main Street, the cabin was officially dedicated this week during a ceremony that brought together local history enthusiasts and preservation specialists.

"How we can remember our past and still stay connected with it," said Denise Frandsen Kroff, who brought her grandmother's bicentennial flag for the dedication ceremony.

"I just inherited it and she's had it since 1976. She's a literal daughter of an Utah pioneer. So I thought it would be neat to bring that in and keep connecting to the past," Kroff said.

Kroff, who loaned several historic family heirlooms to the museum, has deep ties to the community.

"I grew up here in Gunnison and I love Gunnison," she said. "There's nothing I love more than Gunnison, Utah, and historic preservation."

Preservation specialist Kirk Huffaker emphasized the importance of maintaining such historic structures.

"Saving a place like this gives a community identity and purpose and reminds us of those who came before us," Huffaker said.

"In a small town, especially, you have these landmarks, these places that tell stories that go back generations," he added. "We don't want to lose the special character of the places that have meaning to us."

The cabin offers visitors a glimpse into a very different way of life.

"You didn't have your own bedroom for starters and the kids had to play outside most of the time. It'd be a whole different way of living," said Karen Donaldson, captain of the Gunnison Camp for the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP)

The Swedish immigrants came to America by sea and then traveled to Utah by covered wagon before settling in Sanpete County. After building the cabin in 1891 on a farm in the Gunnison Valley, it eventually changed hands.

"The person that bought the farm then donated the cabin to the DUP," Donaldson explained.

The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers moved the structure to its current location in 1947. Recently, the organization completed renovations on the historic building.

"We need to not tear down everything that's old. Because we learn from it!" Donaldson said.

Claudia Sanborn, who has lived in Gunnison for 25 years, was the driving force behind the museum project.

"A light went on, and I thought I have got to make this little cabin into a museum," Sanborn explained. "I have a passion for the pioneers and preserving. I have a house that was built in 1883, I just love it, it's just in my blood."

She worked with the city and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers to make the museum official and hopes it will attract visitors.

"Well, even when we've been fixing on it, I've had people come and want to see it. Because it's in a real visible place here on the highway and people will say, 'Can we come through? Can we come through?,' and people, I think, will really appreciate it," Sanborn said.

Those interested in touring the cabin museum can contact volunteer tour guides. Contact information will be posted on the door.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.