Las Vegas murder suspect dies in Utah following chase with Utah Highway Patrol

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Las Vegas Police Department say a suspect in a murder case in the city is dead following him being involved in a chase and crash with Utah Highway Patrol.

According to detectives, on Tuesday at 10:P19 a.m., they were called to a business in the 100 block of North 3rd Street, which is near Fremont Street. At that location, there were reports of a foul-smelling odor coming from a large container. When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased individual inside the container.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section took over the case and identified 63-year-old Joseph Del Rivo as a suspect.

However, on Wednesday, detectives were alerted by Utah Highway Patrol that Del Rivo had been involved in an unrelated high-speed pursuit the day prior.

Officials say that on May 20, a trooper in Utah noticed Del Rivo speeding on Interstate 70, measuring speeds over 90 miles per hour. Utah Highway Patrol managed to hit the vehicle with a spike strip, but while Del Rivo tried to avoid a second strip, he crashed his vehicle.

The victim who was found inside the container has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.