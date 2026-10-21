Inmates' families raise concerns as lockdown continues after corrections officer stabbed last month

GUNNISON, Utah — Families of inmates at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison are raising concerns about the impact of an ongoing partial lockdown following an assault on a correctional officer in September.

The incident occurred on Sept. 24, causing the officer serious injuries. The Utah Department of Corrections says a partial lockdown remains in place for Tier 1 and Tier 2 as officials investigate and address ongoing threats involving correctional officers.

For families, the restrictions have raised questions about how long the lockdown will last and how inmates who were not involved in the incident are being affected.

Chuck Newton's son is incarcerated at the facility and shared how the restrictions have disrupted inmates’ daily routines, including opportunities to work and participate in educational programs. Newton also raised concerns about the suspension of video visits and whether existing security protocols should be reconsidered.

Central Utah Correctional Facility on lockdown after inmate assaults officer:

Central Utah Correctional Facility on lockdown after inmate assaults officer

Utah Department of Corrections Chief Randall Honey explained that modified lockdown procedures are intended to protect staff and inmates, and to maintain safety while investigators work to understand what happened.

The investigation includes interviewing inmates, reviewing camera footage, and listening to phone calls as officials assess the incident and any continuing security concerns.

According to officials, lockdowns are a standard security response following incidents of this scale while investigations and safety assessments continue.

The department acknowledged that inmates not involved in the assault are also affected by the restrictions. Honey could not provide a timeline on when restrictions would be lifted, but said it will be done when officials determine the facility is safe.