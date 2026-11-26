NEPHI, Utah — A Nephi couple is just weeks away from having their first child together, but their world was recently flipped upside down as the father of that child is now left fighting for his life.

A close friend of Sarah Poulsen said they’ve had lingering concerns about her husband, Trevor, for a couple of years now.

“Her husband would just have moments where you kind of space out and someone snaps [you out of it]?” said Ani Owens. “They would do that, but it was almost like, lights off, no one home.”

Sarah pushed for Trevor to get an MRI done, and he eventually took that trip to the doctor on Friday, Nov. 20. Tragically, it only confirmed their worst fears — he had three brain tumors, including one large mass.

“The immediate thought you have was he’s going to die, and when you’re about to give birth, the last thing you want to think is this will be the last part of him I have,” said Owens. "To hear, 'Hey, Sarah, if you hadn't brought your husband into the hospital, he was going to die in six months.' It's a sickening thing to hear."

Owens said surgery conducted late Tuesday night at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo successfully removed most of that mass.

But Trevor must rest for the next month before he will be due back for six weeks of chemotherapy to try and get rid of the rest of the mass and the other two tumors.

Owens flew out from Denver to care for her best friend Sarah over this Thanksgiving week and set up a GoFundMe for the family.

Owens noted that Sarah's pregnancy has been challenging all on its own.

"She has to have a C-section. She's already had a hard pregnancy," Owens said. "She's had to stop working. The baby is so large, walking is hard for Sarah."

While Trevor was supporting her and running his own small business transporting materials for construction, that's all come screeching to a halt.

Through the sleepless nights as they pray for Trevor to recover and be able to watch their baby grow into this world, they hope their fellow Utahns will support this loving husband amid an especially difficult holiday season.

“This is just to help a family get through something that — the pressure is indescribable,” she continued.

If you’d like to learn more about the Poulsen family and how you can support them, click here.