Juveniles under 14 years old take family vehicle, crash in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Four juveniles, all under the age of 14 years old, took a family vehicle without permission and crashed, with one of the children suffering critical injuries.

After taking the vehicle Tuesday, the juveniles were involved in a rollover accident north of Fillmore.

None of the juveniles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

The juvenile who was critically injured was airlifted to a hospital in the northern part of the state for advanced care. The other three were treated for minor injuries.

The parents of the juvenile driver told deputies that they were unaware their child had taken the vehicle.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured juvenile and their family," the sheriff's office wrote. "We extend our appreciation to all first responders who worked together to provide aid at the scene."