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Man missing for 2 weeks found dead in Sanpete County

Gregory Riley Smith.png
Sanpete Sheriff's Office
Gregory Riley Smith
Gregory Riley Smith.png
Posted

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A man missing for over two weeks was found dead Monday in central Utah, according to authorities.

Gregory Riley Smith was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 31 while driving a Chevrolet Suburban.

On Wednesday, a search was initiated by the Sanpete Sheriff's Office, with the department asking for help locating the 53-year-old man.

However, the sheriff's office shared a social media post Monday afternoon saying that Smith had been found dead in the Hideaway Valley area of Sanpete County.

"The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the family and would like to thank all the volunteers, businesses, and the public for their assistance in the search," the office wrote.

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