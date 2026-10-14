Mount Pleasant bookstore owner finds support through women’s entrepreneurship program

MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah — A new bookstore is getting ready to open its doors on Mount Pleasant’s Main Street, bringing books, vintage teacups, tea and creative space to a historic building.

Serenity Kimball, owner of CuriosiTea Bookshop, plans to open Oct. 31 in the building formerly home to Ericksen Grocery. The more-than-century-old building has undergone extensive restoration, and Kimball said she’s now focused on the finishing touches.

“We got a historic grant to help us," Kimball said. "We’ve done tons of restoration work and now we’re just doing the fun decorating part."

The bookstore is the next step for Kimball, who first found success with a pop-up bookstore and then opened up in a space in a nearby location, but this is a much larger venture. Her new location will offer books and space for artists, while an upstairs Airbnb is also part of the project.

But turning that vision into a permanent business came with plenty of questions.

“I was like, I can’t afford a building. I don’t have time. I have six kids. I’ve never run a business before,” Kimball said. “I had ideas of what I wanted it to look like, but it’s pretty intimidating when you’re like, how do I set up my accounts? How do I hire people?”

Kimball found support through Banking on Women, an entrepreneurship program offered through the Utah Microloan Fund. The program helps women at different stages of business ownership, from those testing an idea to entrepreneurs looking to grow an existing business.

The 15-week course is offered in person at Westminster University or virtually, allowing women from across Utah to participate.

“We’ve had women graduate the program from 21 of our 29 counties,” said Sara Day, program director for the Utah Microloan Fund.

Day said the virtual option is especially valuable for women in rural communities, where similar resources may be harder to find.

“We know that this is great for women in rural areas because there is often less opportunity in those areas. There might not be something like that there,” Day said.

For Kimball, connecting with other women pursuing their own business goals was an important part of the experience.

“Some people think you’re crazy when you start a business," she said. "They think it’s too risky, so it’s nice to be in a group of other people that are also doing something similar,” she said.

Banking on Women is offered through scholarships, so participants do not pay for the course. Graduates receive a mini-grant from Synchrony and can also apply for funding through the Utah Microloan Fund. Completing the program does not guarantee a loan, but participants gain business knowledge, connections and resources to help them move forward.

The application deadline for the spring 2027 cohorts is Oct. 30. The cohorts run from January through April, with 15 spots available in each.

Women interested in applying can find more information at utahmicroloanfund.org under the “Banking on Women” tab.

Kimball hopes her experience encourages other women to keep pursuing their ideas, even when the next step feels daunting.

“It’s really easy to just give up on your idea," she said. "But just don’t give up on your dream too quickly. Look into it and find different ways."

If you'd like to learn more about CuriosiTea, click HERE. Or if you'd like to find out about Banking on Women or apply for their spring cohort now through Oct. 30, click HERE.