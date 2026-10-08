Trump signs major disaster declaration for Cottonwood Fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Public assistance funds will be available for entities affected by the Cottonwood Fire after President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for this summer's wildfire.

The Cottonwood Fire started in June and burned nearly 100,000 acres in Beaver and Piute counties, and was followed by flooding and mudslides. In the aftermath, communities in the area were left with no water or placed under a boil-water advisory.

Several roads, including one through Beaver Canyon, remain closed, months after the fire.

Video shows Cottonwood Fire quickly surround cabin in minutes:

Video shows Cottonwood Fire brutally devour Eagle Point cabin in minutes

A joint assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) identified at least $47 million in eligible damages.

With the declaration, funding will be made available for repairs or replacement of systems, including publicly owned facilities and infrastructure, such as Beaver City Power's hydroelectric system, which suffered "catastrophic damage," according to officials.

Homeowners return to find what survived the Cottonwood Fire:

Homeowners return to find what survived the Cottonwood Fire

“These rural communities were hit with a one-two punch this summer, first a devastating wildfire and then severe flooding and mudslides,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “The damage has been enormous, and the cost of rebuilding is more than these communities can shoulder alone."