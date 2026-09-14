Multiple teen suspects nabbed in connection with Millard County theft

FILLMORE, Utah — Multiple teenage suspects, including one as young as 12 years old, were taken into custody and face charges in connection with a burglary in which thousands of dollars in items were stolen.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office was first alerted in June to the burglary at a Fillmore home, where the victim reported that a vintage motorcycle had been taken, along with an electric bicycle, power tools and construction equipment.

It wasn't until Sept. 4 that an off-duty deputy noticed a group of people gathered, including an 18-year-old with an electric bicycle that appeared to match the one allegedly stolen.

After confirming the bicycle had been stolen, detectives went to the 18-year-old's home and found the stolen motorcycle parked outside. An investigation turned up two additional juvenile suspects, ages 12 and 14, both of whom allegedly had many of the previously reported stolen items.

The two younger teens admitted to detectives that they had gone onto the victims' property "on multiple occasions" and confessed to burglarizing the home.

In all, the estimated dollar value of the items recovered by the sheriff's office was $15,000.

The 18-year-old was booked into the Millard County Jail on multiple counts, including burglary, theft, and property damage. Charges against the younger teens are expected.