Need for volunteer firefighters grows as wildfire season starts early in Utah

GUNNISON, Utah — With the unseasonably warm temperatures Utah has seen over the past two weeks, you'd be forgiven for thinking the state skipped spring and went straight to summer. But the hot and dry conditions are bringing an early start to wildfire season, sparking a growing need for volunteers, the backbone of many rural fire departments

"A lot of these smaller cities are running 100 percent on volunteers," explained Gunnison Valley Fire Department Chief Jed Hansen.

Hansen's own department is all-volunteer. Kelby Nay has worked as a volunteer firefighter with the department for the last 13 years and said they definitely need the help.

"Basically, you go down to the station, and you don't know if you're the only one showing up or if you're going to have enough to fill 2 or 3 trucks," he said. "So it is very important to have the volunteers, especially in our area around here.

‘Way too early’: Sevier County sheriff raises alarm after wildfire sparked by controlled burn:

‘Way too early’: Sevier County sheriff raises alarm after wildfire sparked by controlled burn

Just this week, the Gunnison Valley Fire Department got some hands-on training, up on the roof of a local building set for demolition, learning the skills of the trade and creating a lifelong bond.

"It’s very rewarding, and it’s a strong brotherhood," said Kelby. "A lot of the guys are not only my friends, but they’re my family.

For Kelby, who works full-time at a local gun shop, volunteering with the department is his way of giving back.

"My mom and dad actually lost a house in '07. We had a heat lamp in our garage, lost the whole house, and basically I wanted to give back to the community and the guys that was there to help us in our time of need," said Nay. "So that's really what inspired me to go help, go help our local fire department."

Most volunteer firefighters have a personal reason to join, but Hansen said anyone can join, and they will train you for free.

"The state of Utah is very good for getting you training," he explained. "The question I usually get from guys is how much is this going to cost me, and usually good to make it not a financial burden for the volunteer."

This year, Hansen and other fire departments fear the need will be great.

"It could be a tough fire season, especially here early. The dry grass that was from last year is still standing," Hansen said.

The chief's team was already called into action on Saturday in nearby Redmond for an agricultural burn that winds picked up and carried, scorching some 100 acres before it could be put out. Nearly all who battled the blaze were volunteers.

Hansen, who’s been a volunteer with the department himself for nearly 30 years, explained how they’ll take all the help they can get, and volunteers don’t have to be the ones actually going into the fire.

"There’s always jobs for people to help out on the volunteer fire department," he said.