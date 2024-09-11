One man killed another injured following ATV crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One man is dead and another seriously injured following an ATV crash near the Vernon reservoir Tuesday night.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, two men were riding west of the reservoir when they crashed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The ATV rolled over and ejected one of the men, a 53-year-old man, from the vehicle. The vehicle would end up on top of him. The second man, a 65-year-old, was not ejected and was able to climb out and flag for help.

First responders say that when they arrived on the scene the 53 year old man was deceased. The other man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Their identities haven't been released.

The crash is under investigation.