Open house dates announced for Latter-day Saint temple in Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah — The general public, regardless of religious affiliation, will have the chance to walk through a temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in central Utah later this year.

The church announced that the Ephraim Temple will be open for tours from Sept. 2 through Sept. 19, every day except Sundays.

The temple will be dedicated on Oct. 11. After that, members who hold current temple recommends can enter.

Then-President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of the Ephraim Temple on May 1, 2021.

Today, there are 32 LDS temples in the state of Utah (including those in operation, under construction or being renovated).

In contrast to the church's meetinghouses, where everyone is welcome and where weekly worship services and other activities are held, temples are reserved for what members consider sacred ordinances, both for themselves and for "others who have died without the opportunity to receive them," the church says.

In addition, the church announced on Monday that the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, just outside Eugene, will open later this week for open house tours. They begin this Thursday and run through May 9. More information can be found on the church's website HERE.