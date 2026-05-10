Plane crashes, catches fire in central Utah mountains

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A plane went down in a mountainous area of central Utah on Sunday, and the crash appeared to have started a fire.

Details are limited at this time, but the Marysvale Fire Department said the plane crash occurred on Monroe Mountain and shared photos of the aftermath.

Marysvale Fire Department

Monroe Mountain is located near the border of Sevier and Piute counties.

Marysdale FD said they responded to the scene, along with the Monroe Fire Department and Piute County Sheriff's Office.

Marysvale Fire Department

Information about how many people were on board or their condition was not immediately available. FOX 13 News is awaiting a call back from local authorities to learn more.

Photos from the scene show that there was very little left of the aircraft after the fire was extinguished. Red wingtips were visible in the wreckage.

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